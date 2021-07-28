Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

