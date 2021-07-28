Gail A. Lione Sells 7,685 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

