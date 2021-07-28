UBS Group AG Invests $86,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of HHR opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

