UBS Group AG Has $85,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.