MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

