AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.72.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.