Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

ICD stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.01% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

