Head to Head Comparison: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -288.70% -66.38% -24.91% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -681.80% -480.14%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.63%. Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Tenax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 23.17 -$27.94 million ($1.34) -6.75 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.85 million ($1.33) -1.35

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.