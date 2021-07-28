CLSA Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Underperform

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
