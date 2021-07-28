CLSA Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Underperform

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.