Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $5.07 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $581.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

