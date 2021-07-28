Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $743.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.29 million and the highest is $767.38 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

