F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

