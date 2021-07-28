F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.46.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
