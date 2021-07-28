Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.