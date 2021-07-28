Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

