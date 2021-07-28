TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $648.51 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $421.47 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

