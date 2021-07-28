Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TRUMY stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $44.76.
About Terumo
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.