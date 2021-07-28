Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 363.4% from the June 30th total of 271,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

