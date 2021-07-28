Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.47

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 10129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

