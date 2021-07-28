Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $727.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

