Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.54. 4,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

