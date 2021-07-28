AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 6.5% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $39.41. 490,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

