Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.18. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.