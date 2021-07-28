ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

