Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BODY opened at 10.13 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a one year low of 7.19 and a one year high of 18.20.

Get Beachbody alerts:

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.