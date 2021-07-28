ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Shares of RMD opened at $264.24 on Tuesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $265.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

