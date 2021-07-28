uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.46 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QURE. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

QURE stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

