Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

