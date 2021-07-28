The Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CC opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The Chemours has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

