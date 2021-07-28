Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

