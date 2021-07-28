Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

