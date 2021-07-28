Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$155.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$140.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$116.05.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

