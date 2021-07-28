Scotiabank Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

FN stock opened at C$49.75 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

