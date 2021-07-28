Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.80.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

