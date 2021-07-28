Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.