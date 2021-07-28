Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

CZR opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

