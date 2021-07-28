DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

CMA opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Comerica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

