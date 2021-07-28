Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,909,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

