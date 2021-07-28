Head-To-Head Contrast: Fortis (NYSE:FTS) vs. P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.79% 6.54% 2.22% P10 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fortis and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.86 billion 3.07 $951.04 million $1.98 22.54 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortis and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 4 1 0 2.00 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than P10.

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortis beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,048,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 572,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 67,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 270,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 31,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 91,000 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 49,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

