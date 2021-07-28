Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post $451.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $334.10.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

