Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,616.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

