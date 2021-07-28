Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $11.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $199.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

