Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 3.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 17,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,070,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

