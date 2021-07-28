Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.