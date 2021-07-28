Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

