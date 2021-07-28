Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $529.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $644.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.88. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.