Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.04. 2,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 637,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $814.15 million, a PE ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

