iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Trading Down 4.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares were down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 67,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,576,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
