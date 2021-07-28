iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Trading Down 4.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares were down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 67,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,576,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 73,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.