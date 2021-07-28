Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.97

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 2358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $970.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

