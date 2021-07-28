Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

