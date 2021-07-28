Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

