Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

