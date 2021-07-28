Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 15,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,473,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mattel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

